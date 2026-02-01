Collector sets deadline for voter progeny mapping drive in Nirmal

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has directed election officials to ensure the voter progeny mapping process is conducted efficiently and completed within the stipulated deadline. Emphasising the importance of accuracy and speed, she asked officials to intensify field-level work and submit regular progress reports.

The Collector participated in a video conference on Saturday evening from the District Collectorate’s VC Hall with State Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy and district collectors across Telangana. Following the meeting, she instructed officials to accelerate the mapping process by comparing voter details from 2002 with current records.

She stressed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must visit the field personally to carry out the progeny mapping and submit daily updates to the Collectorate. Assistant Booth Level Officers (ABLOs) were directed to extend full support to BLOs to ensure smooth execution of the process.

The Collector further instructed that in case of any difficulties at polling booths, concerned BLOs should coordinate among themselves to resolve issues promptly. She underlined that timely completion of the exercise was crucial and no delays would be entertained.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, RDO Ratna Kalyani, Nirmal and Khanapur Municipal Commissioners Jagadishwar Goud and Sundar Singh, along with tahsildars and other officials, participated in the video conference.