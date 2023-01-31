Collector urges people to follow Gandhiji's teachings

Wanaparthy: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, district collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha observed two minutes of silence along with district officials and staff here on Monday.

she advised people to must follow the teachings of Gandhiji, who sacrificed his life for the country's freedom. The DC recalled that "we got freedom because of the sacrifices of many freedom fighters".

Later, under the auspices of the Medical and Health department, she administered a pledge to district officials and staff on the occasion of "Leprosy Prevention Day".

she said that leprosy patients should be given a helping hand and should not be discriminated against. "A campaign should be taken up against leprosy and patients should be identified and admitted in nearest government hospitals", she said. Among those present were zilla parishad chairman R Lokanath Reddy, additional collectors (local body) Ashish Sangban and (revenue) D Venugopal.