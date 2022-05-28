Collector Venkat Rao asks bankers to provide loans to all farmers

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao has directed all the bankers in the district to ensure that 100 per cent crop loans are distributed to the farmers during this Kharif season.

While taking part in a review meeting with the bankers at the district Collectorate on Friday, the district Collector instructed the bankers that immediate measures should be taken to disburse the crop loans to all the farmers and he stressed that the bankers must give priority to those farmers who are first time loan seekers while disbursing the crop loans.

The Collector recollected that as the State government is giving priority and promoting the palm oil plantation in a big way, he asked the bankers to also give second priority in disbursing the crop loans to the farmers who are coming forward for the plantation of oil palm saplings in the district.

He also insisted that the bankers must also give priority to those farmers who are opting setting up of silk production in the district and urged them to ensure timely disbursing of loans to the said category of farmers and sought the bankers help in furthering the agriculture and allied sectors in the district.

The district Collector asked the bankers to create awareness among the farmers about bank loans and financial assistance by the banks by conducting loan melas at the rythu vedicas in the villages.

Earlier, the district Collector reviewed various loans offered by the banks to Self Help Groups, individuals under the various welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu, financial assistance to SC, ST, BC and minority categories through various welfare departments in the district.

The Collector stressed that the role of banks is vital in helping the capable poor and down trodden individuals and groups to take up self employment and improving their financial condition by providing them an opportunity by way of setting up their own businesses and help them improve their livelihood.

Tejas Nandlal Pawar, local bodies Additional Collector, Nabard District Development Manager M S S Srinivas, RBI AGM Rajendra Prasad, SBI AGM Shravan Kumar Reddy, GVB Regional Manager Subhas, RDO Yadaiah, Industries GM Baburao and others took part in the review meeting.