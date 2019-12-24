Trending :
Collector Venkatrami Reddy inspects land for market yard

Dubbaka: Siddipet District Collector Venkatrami Reddy, along with local MLA Solipeta Ramlinga Reddy, inspected the land beside the local tahsil office for establishing the proposed integrated market yard at Dubbaka town on Monday.

Later, they visited the government high school where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had studied and reviewed the construction of new school building. Joint collector Padmakar, Dubbaka MRO Ramchander, ZPTC Kadathala Ravinder Reddy, TRS leaders and others accompanied the Collector during his visit.

