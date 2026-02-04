Collector’s hospital visit exposes gaps in patient care

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: District Collector K. Haritha on Tuesday emphasised the need for improved medical services at government hospitals, stating that patients, particularly those from common and tribal communities, must receive respectful and quality healthcare.

The District Collector made a surprise visit to the government hospital at the district headquarters, where she inspected various wards and departments. She interacted with patients undergoing treatment and sought details regarding the medical facilities and services being provided.

During the inspection, Haritha reviewed the functioning of the blood bank and enquired about the services rendered by doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

She later held a review meeting with the doctors, stressing the importance of punctuality and diligence in duty.

She directed hospital authorities to maintain cleanliness in wards and hospital, ensure quality standards in the food supplied to patients and provide clean drinking water. She also instructed doctors and staff to continuously monitor patients’ health conditions and avoid any form of negligence.

Stating that government hospitals cater largely to economically weaker sections and tribal populations, the District Collector underlined the responsibility of medical staff to treat every patient with dignity and care.

Hospital Superintendent Praveen, Medical College Principal Subodh Kumar, along with doctors and other staff members, were present during the inspection.