Come what may, the Cong flag will fly high: Yashaswini Reddy

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Come what may the Congress flag will fly high after the polls to the Assembly, Yashaswini Reddy said. Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini who campaigned in Palakurthi mandal on Monday said that the BRS Government failed to realise the dreams of the people in Telangana.

“The people had high expectations when the new State was formed. But the BRS diluted the very concept of Telangana Movement - ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’ (water, funds and employment),” Yashaswini said. She said that KCR who failed to fulfil his election manifesto hoodwinked the people by promising new schemes.

KCR family is the only beneficiary in Telangana, she said, accusing the BRS Government of pushing the surplus State into debt trap. Since they lost the trust in the BRS, the people have been looking towards the Congress, she said.

“The BRS Government failed to provide jobs to the youth and also backtracked on its promise to pay unemployment allowance,” Yashaswini said, accusing KCR of playing with the lives of youth. KCR used to say that he is the watchdog of Telangana but after becoming the chief minister he allowed his family members rule the roost, she said. Yashaswini urged the cadres to work like soldiers until they see the back of the BRS at the State and the BJP at the Centre. Congress will fulfil the ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity - if it was voted to power. Earlier, she offered prayers at Someshwara Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.