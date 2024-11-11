  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad CP supervises arrangements for Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, issues directions

Hyderabad CP supervises arrangements for Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, issues directions
x
Highlights

Commissioner Shri Sudhir Babu IPS has supervised the arrangements for the organization of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organization from 15th to 17th of this month in Pahdi Sharif PS.

Hyderabad: Commissioner Sudheer Babu IPS has supervised the arrangements for the organization of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organization from 15th to 17th of this month in Pahdi Sharif PS.

He gave many instructions to the local authorities regarding the arrangement and also ordered to set up a command control to monitor the CCTV cameras installed here. Similarly, arrangements should be made on the Srisailam highway without such traffic disruption, he said. Members of Jamaat Islami Hind Organization have been invited for these meetings.

15,000 members are attending. Many instructions were given to the officers and staff on this occasion. The officials were directed to ensure that the program is conducted smoothly and that no untoward incident takes place. Maheshwaram Zone DCP Sunitha and other officers participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick