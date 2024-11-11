Live
Hyderabad CP supervises arrangements for Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, issues directions
Hyderabad: Commissioner Sudheer Babu IPS has supervised the arrangements for the organization of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organization from 15th to 17th of this month in Pahdi Sharif PS.
He gave many instructions to the local authorities regarding the arrangement and also ordered to set up a command control to monitor the CCTV cameras installed here. Similarly, arrangements should be made on the Srisailam highway without such traffic disruption, he said. Members of Jamaat Islami Hind Organization have been invited for these meetings.
15,000 members are attending. Many instructions were given to the officers and staff on this occasion. The officials were directed to ensure that the program is conducted smoothly and that no untoward incident takes place. Maheshwaram Zone DCP Sunitha and other officers participated in the programme.