'Commitment' film in Bhagavad Gita controversy: Central censor, members giving film certifications in violation of laws?

Hyderabad: Can the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) function under the Cinematograph Act 1909, violate the provisions of other laws in force while certifying a film?



Speaking to The Hans India, the CBFC, Hyderabad Regional Officer Shifali answered in the negative. However, the CBFC and its members have issued a certification to the teaser of the film Commitment running the Ghantasala's Bhavagad Gita as background score against which a complaint has been lodged in the Vanasthalipuram police station.

In addition to it, Hindu organisations are up in arms against the CBFC. They have found enough ammunition to fight the issue in court seeking action against the CBFC Hyderabad officials and its members.

The Hindu organisations argue that the CBFC has violated Section 27 of the Copyright Act, 1957. Because Ghantasala had sung an excerpt of 106 from the 700 slokas which HMV had released on April 21, 1974, as a gramophone record. While there can be no claim of copyright over the religious text Bhagavad Gita, the section provides, "copyright of sound recordings shall subsist until 60 years from the beginning of the calendar year following the year in which the sound recording is published." Only 48 years have been completed since the record had been released, says VHP State joint secretary Ravinuthala Sasidhar.

That apart, the CBFC has violated its own guidelines of 1991, which specify, that "human sensibilities are not offended by vulgarity, obscenity or depravity." Scenes involving sexual violence against women like an attempt to rape, rape or any form of molestation, or scenes of similar nature are avoided. And if any "such incident is germane to the theme, they shall be reduced to the minimum and no details are shown." Also, more specifically, "Visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups are not presented."

The CBFC Hyderabad and Tollywood had come under fire during the separate Telangana movement that Telugu films were certified allowing painting the way Telugu is spoken in Telangana in bad light. When asked whether CBFC Hyderabad has members who are subject-matter experts in culture, language and other fields concerned, the official said, "there are 150 members on its panel who are political appointees. She is not the right person to comment on the appointments." The film 'Commitment' has been given certification about two years back.

On charges against the CBFC Hyderabad officials and its members, she said, "if they are made a party and court issues notices then the CBFC would respond."