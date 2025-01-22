Live
Just In
Committed to solving graduates’ issues: Yadagiri Shekar Rao
Yadagiri Shekar Rao, the independent MLC can-didate for Graduate constituency, toured Ka-malapur mandal on Tuesday.
Karimnagar: Yadagiri Shekar Rao, the independent MLC can-didate for Graduate constituency, toured Ka-malapur mandal on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he vowed to fight strongly for the is-sues of unemployed youth and promised to work towards resolving graduate-related problems if sent to the Souncil as a voice of the people.
He appealed to voters to prioritise him with their first vote and elect him with a significant majori-ty, emphasizing his familiarity with the chal-lenges faced by graduates. Rao stated that his aim is to transform the Legislative Council into a platform for the educated and intellectuals. He promised to bring about visible changes in his unique style if elected.
He criticised previous representatives for failing to do justice to unemployed youth and assured that he would strive to enhance job, employment, and skill development opportunities for the unemployed in Telangana. Rao highlighted the struggles faced by students due to pending reimbursements of degree and postgraduate pri-vate college fees and scholarships, pledging to bring this to the government’s attention and work towards resolution.
Rao expressed confidence in his victory in the upcoming graduate elections, citing strong sup-port from all sections of society. As a candidate backed by TRASMA, he mentioned his under-standing of the problems in private schools and promised to address them effectively.