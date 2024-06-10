Common people suffering due to misdeeds of banned CPI Maoists

Bhadradri Kothagudem District : Poosuguppa forest area in Charla Mandal and 70 booby traps laid by the banned CPI-Maoists in bordering areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states were targeted at killing policemen by Bhadradri Kothagudem Special Party, Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF Police under the command of Charla Police in border areas of border areas of Adivasis and their related animals.4396 sharp iron rods were removed from 70 booby traps set up by Maoists by digging holes and seized them.













Additional SP Operations T. Sai Manohar and Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS said today that it is unfortunate that the leaders of the banned CPI-Maoist party are doing good to the tribals while threatening their lives.On this occasion, they said that the innocent tribal people living in the border areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states are living in constant turmoil due to the misdeeds of the Maoists. So in border areasThe adivasi people living there are advised to be alert. Recently, a man named Yesu from Jagannadhapuram village in Venkatapuram area of ​​Mulugu district has also died due to the explosion of a fire pit set up by the Maoists. In border areasHe said that the Maoist party should take full responsibility for the damage caused to the living tribal people.









District SP under the leadership of IPS Rohit Raju informed that the district police will always take the lead for the welfare and development of the tribal people living in the border areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states.







