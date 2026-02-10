A citizen-centric justice system was long-overdue

On the face of it, enough seems to be happening to enable citizens to get legal remedies for their problems with a modernised tech-driven judicial system that ensures improved efficiency and access to justice. In this regard, an agency report on a two-day conference of chief justices of high courts at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal said it focused on building a modern and people-centric judiciary and deliberated on “stale litigations” filed by the State. The event was guided by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges.

They deliberated on ways and means to institutionalise judicial administration and formulate a National Judicial Policy. The discussions centred on transitioning judicial governance from a traditional framework to a strategic, data-driven system to help high courts address contemporary legal challenges while maintaining institutional integrity. A strategic roadmap to reduce case backlogs was deliberated, including streamlining procedures and prioritising trials in cases involving offences punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years. The conference also discussed the issue of “media trials”, underlining that justice must be delivered in courtrooms to safeguard the presumption of innocence.

Issues related to “stale or unnecessary litigations filed by the State” were examined, with emphasis on reducing the government’s role as a frequent litigant. The legal luminaries also discussed reforms through digital innovation and linguistic inclusivity to strengthen access to justice. “The conference reaffirmed a collective commitment to creating a modern, accessible, uniform and citizen-centric justice system,” it added.

Going online seems to be an effective option. A series of services are being taken up to demonstrate the commitment needed to make litigation processes smoother and people friendly. Virtual courts allow for online adjudication of petty offences, particularly traffic challans, eliminating the need for physical court appearances. The eCourts’ fee payment enables online payment of court fees, fines, and deposits. Using technology a few notches higher than at present, the setting up of a National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) has resulted in a national repository providing access to case data, categorized by year, state, and case type, facilitating case management and monitoring.

The eCourts services portal has emerged as a centralized gateway offering access to cause lists, case status, orders, and judgments. Their mobile app provides 24/7 access to case information via mobile devices, including QR code scanning for case details. e-filing allows for the electronic filing of legal documents, promoting paperless processes. Touch screen kiosks and automated emails provide access to case information and automated notifications. SMS service enables access to case details via SMS for users without internet connectivity.

At the district level, the district court portal enables centralised access to information from individual district courts. The e-Seva Kendra helps with e-filing, certified copies, and other court-related services. As is understandable, strict timelines for investigations, chargesheets and judgments ensure swift and effective justice delivery. By prioritising victim-centric provisions, such as Zero FIR and incorporating separate chapters on crimes against women and children, the new laws aim to create a transparent and accessible system, empowering citizens.