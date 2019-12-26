Competition makes TSRTC to slash Bengaluru ticket fare

Hyderabad: Faced with low occupancy ratio as passengers shifted to other state bus operators following the recent hike in bus rates, the TSRTC after a review decided to decrease the Hyderabad-Bengaluru ticket fare from Rs 1,300 to Rs 950.

After implementing fare hike of 20 paisa per kilometre, the ticket fare of Hyderabad to Bengaluru buses had increased from Rs 950 to Rs 1,300.

As the rates of other operators were much less, there has been shift of passengers' choice from TSRTC to KSRTC. This forced the TSRTC to bring the rates on par with other operators.

Ticket charges for Garuda Plus bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru route now would be Rs 950. On Sundays, the ticket charges will be Rs 1,300.

Similarly, fare for buses coming from Bengaluru to Hyderabad from Saturday to Thursday will be Rs 950 and on Fridays it will be Rs 1,300.

The TSRTC management had earlier requested the KSRTC officials to increase ticket charges but they refused do so stating that they were facing competition from private operators.

Sources said that the officials discussed and expressed concern over decreasing patronage and decided to decrease the ticket price.