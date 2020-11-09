Complete Rythu Vedika construction immediately: Collector S Venkat Rao

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao directed the officials to accelerate pending works of Rythu Vedika and make sure that all facilities like water, power connections, toilets etc are installed, which were being constructed in 88 clusters in the district.

He held a review meeting with the officials of Mission Bhagiratha, agriculture, electricity departments and municipal corporation on the status of Rythu Vedika in the district, at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The Collector sought the status report of Rythu Vedika from the officials and found out that majority of the buildings were almost near completion, while a few of them are still pending, whose works are moving at a snail's pace. The Collector pulled up the officials concerned and directed them to make sure all the pending works will be completed within the scheduled time. The officials were also told to raise plants in and around the buildings.

District Revenue Officer K Swarnalatha, agriculture officer Sucharitha, Mission Bhagiratha Executive Engineer Venkat Rama, Municipal Commissioner Satyanarayana and others attended the review meeting.