Karimnagar: Complete Smart City works within 6 months

Karimnagar: Smart City works undertaken by the Municipal Corporation should be completed along with maintaining quality standards within six months, ordered District Collector K Shashanka.

Participating in a meeting on Smart City works with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Trainee Collector Ankit, Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranti, municipal officials, engineering officials and consultants here on Thursday, the Collector said the development of Smruti Vanam is very important and suggested to plan a laser show as well as boat facility from Smriti Vanam to Elagandula port. He directed the authorities to develop Sircilla bypass road and make Manair Riverfront look anew and complete it within six months.

Collector Shashanka said Smart City works should be expedited, which would become sustainable in terms of revenue. Instructing Smriti Vanam, Ujwala Park project to be taken up on war footing, he directed the authorities to focus on linear public parks, adventure activities, cycling, boating, water parasailing, water rides, greening areas for senior citizens, children to play. He said the report on Manor Riverfront Laser Show should be submitted by September. As part of Swach Sarvekshan, dumping yard works, auto and tractor for garbage collection would have a GPS system. The details of the roads under construction in Smart City should be submitted at the earliest and he added that the beautification work of the city should be completed expeditiously.