Conference raises awareness on modern farming practices

Gadwal : With an aim to raise awareness on modern farming techniques, the Gadwal Farmers’ Conference was held at the Agricultural Market Committee here on Saturday in which local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy along with District Collector BM Santosh participated.

During the event, the officials visited the 40 stalls set up by the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments, showcasing seeds, agricultural and horticultural equipment, drip irrigation products, fertilizers, pesticides, and innovative tools. Each stall presented the latest technologies and modern methods for farming and horticulture.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector highlighted that around 80% of the district’s population relies on agriculture. He pointed out that about 4,00,000 acres in the district are primarily used for cultivating rice and cotton. “The main goal of the event is to educate farmers about profitable crops through the guidance of the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments,” he said.

The Collector emphasized the water-saving potential of alternative crops, noting that while a single acre of rice requires approximately 1.2 million litres of water, crops like pigeon pea and other dryland crops need only 5,00,000 to 6,00,000 litres. He recommended that farmers consider growing crops like pigeon pea, palm oil, dragon fruit, and citrus fruits, which provide good yields with less water.

To support this transition, the conference featured technology stalls equipped with machinery and tools, such as small machines and drones, which allow farmers to complete tasks more efficiently and reduce dependency on labour. Nano-technology fertilizers can help increase yields while lowering costs. Farmers were encouraged to explore each stall in detail and select the most suitable equipment for their needs.

MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy also encouraged farmers to adopt new and advanced farming techniques, leaving behind outdated methods.