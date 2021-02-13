Confusion at Covid vax drive for GHMC staff 

Lower Tankbund : Even as the GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar took jab for COVID-19 on Friday, confusion prevailed amongst the staff as the names of the GHMC staff were put up at different centres and the staff were not aware of the same.

The vaccination programme for the GHMC staff was conducted at the different parts in the city of urban primary centers. Though it went smoothly at most of its centers, there was commotion at other centers. It stirred the GHMC staff after their names were not on the list and the officials tried to explain that their names were at the other area.

Nearly 40 GHMC staff members, mostly from sanitary wing, waited near the urban primary centre at DBR Mills at Lower Tank Bund to take the vaccine. After waiting for a long time to take the vaccine, they were told by the officials that their names were not there on the list. As a result, they had to return home without taking the vaccine shot in huge disappointment. Also few of the staff expressed unwillingness to take the vaccine.

"I came to take the Covid-19 vaccine here at the urban primary centre at DBR Mills and after waiting here for a long time officials told me that my name was not here at this centre and asked me to go to Khairatabad centre," said a fuming worker.

Some sweepers said that they did not want to take the vaccine and as they were afraid of side-effects. Some of them also pointed out that since they were healthy enough, there was no need to take the vaccine, which could be risky.

"Due to peer pressure I came here, but I am reluctant to take the vaccine. What is the use of taking it, when you are in sound health?" said another sweeper.