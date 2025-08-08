Cong betrayed Telangana’s mandate, says Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has launched a blistering attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of betraying public trust, mismanaging the state economy, and failing to deliver on its pre-election promises.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Thursday, Kishan alleged that the Congress party, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, came to power on the back of six guarantees and 420 sub-guarantees, none of which had been implemented with sincerity.

“Even before coming to power, the Congress lied at every step. Now, after 18 months in office, they have done nothing but take loans to repay debts and make empty trips to Delhi,” he observed and accused the Congress of pushing the state’s economy to the brink of collapse through poor governance and incompetence.

The Union Minister claimed that Congress was attempting to divert attention from its failures by launching baseless attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government. “Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi must take full responsibility for the promises made to the people of Telangana,” he remarked.

The Congress failed to implement the Minority, Youth, and BC Declarations. For instance, the Congress had promised Rs 1 lakh crore for BC welfare, but not even Rs 40,000 crore had been spent, the BJP leader said. “They have deceived BC communities with hollow promises and failed to deliver any meaningful empowerment,” he observed.