Cong forms two more panels for municipal polls

Hyderabad: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday appointed two more committees for the ongoing municipal elections. With the approval of AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, the TPCC chief announced the media Coordination Committee and Monitoring Committee. The Monitoring Committee will work under the chairmanship of Katakam Mrutyunjayam and the Media Coordination Committee will be chaired by Sama Rammohan Reddy with immediate effect. The Media Coordination Committee has 14 members along with Sama Rammohan Reddy. However, the Monitoring Committee has convenors and 10 members.