Cong govt brought perceptible change in 2 years: Ponguleti

State Revenue, Housing, and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday said the Telangana government has demonstrated the change the people desired and upheld public trust in just two years.

Addressing the launch of the modernised I&PR Department website at the Secretariat, he said the state was in crisis when the government took office, particularly within the economic sector. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the administration is overcoming challenges step by step while accelerating development and welfare programmes.

Highlighting reforms across agriculture, education, healthcare, housing, and employment, the Minister said Telangana has become a role model for the country. He stressed that the Information Department plays a key role in communicating these achievements effectively and instructed officials to leverage technology for the quick dissemination of schemes.

Two years is a short period, but the achievements are remarkable. The government has implemented several welfare schemes and is moving forward with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, which combines global competitiveness with welfare for the poor. I&PR Commissioner Priyanka, Chief Minister’s CPRO Malsur, and other senior officials participated in the programme.