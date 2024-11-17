Cong govt striking balance between welfare, devpt

Warangal: Congress party top leadership and Ministers were in a huddle to discuss the State’s development and set an agenda before Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s one-day visit to Warangal on November 19. TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Advisor to the CMO Vem Narender Reddy, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, and others discuss various issues during the meeting held here on Saturday.

Later, speaking to media persons, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Congress will celebrate its one-year success in power on November 19, which also coincided with Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary. He said that one lakh women will turn to Mahila Shakti Pranganam, the meeting venue.

“BRS pushed the State into a debt trap, amounting to around Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Despite that, the Congress Government is balancing the welfare and development programmes. We performed better than the decade-long BRS regime,” TPC chief said. It’s not fair for the BRS leaders to criticise the Congress Government, he said, referring to the upcoming Young India Skill University, Musi Rejuvenation Project etc.

He said that the BRS leaders are afraid of HYDRA aimed at restoring the lakes from encroachers in Hyderabad and rejuvenation of Musi.

Mahesh Kumar Goud also questioned the Union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, about whether he wanted the rejuvenation of Musi River. TPCC chief criticised the Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao confining himself to the farmhouse. Why doesn’t he (KCR) come out and play a constructive role in the development of Telangana, he added. Responding to a question, the TPCC chief said, “Warangal has always remained a motivating factor.

As of now, we have two women ministers from the land which Rani Rudrama once ruled. Both the collectors P Pravinya (Hanumakonda) and Satya Sarada (Warangal), and the municipal commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade are also women.”

Later, the TPCC chief and ministers inspected the Arts and Science College in Hanumakonda where they planned to organise Mahila Shakti Pranganam meeting on November 19. MP Balaram Naik, MLA K R Nagaraju and senior leader E V Srinivas Rao were among others present.