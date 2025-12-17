India@Davos: Four Union ministers, Revanth, Naidu to attend WEF annual meet

New Delhi: India is set for a power-packed presence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Swiss ski resort town of Davos next month with four Union ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, set to join five CMs and over 100 CEOs from the country.

Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi will also be part of the Indian delegation at the 5-day annual meeting from January 18.

The Chief Ministers include Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav and Telangana's A Revanth Reddy.

While Reddy is from Congress and Naidu is from Telugu Desam Party (an ally of BJP), the other three CMs are from BJP. Among the Union ministers, Ram Mohan Naidu is from TDP while other four are from BJP.