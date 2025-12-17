Fog-Linked Accidents: 25 killed in road crashes across UP

Lucknow: At least 25 people were killed and 59 injured in a series of fog-linked road accidents across Uttar Pradesh, with the worst tragedy unfolding on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, where a multi-vehicle pile-up turned into an inferno, police said on Tuesday.

The maximum number of 13 fatalities was reported from Mathura, while four people each were killed in Basti and Unnao and two each in Meerut and Barabanki.

According to officials, all the incidents were linked to poor visibility. The Mathura accident occurred around 4:30 am on the Agra-to-Noida carriageway within the Baldev police station limits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said eight buses and three smaller vehicles were involved in the pile-up due to poor visibility.