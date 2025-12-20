Cong greenlights new TPCC Working Presidents in social justice push

The Congress high command has officially cleared the appointment of new Working Presidents for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday evening, chaired by AICC In-charge General Secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, alongside AICC In-charge Secretaries P Vishwanathan and Sachin Sawant, and TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

In a strategic move to balance regional and community representation, the party has opted for a "social justice formula." Under this plan, four Working President positions will be filled, with one post each reserved for leaders from the Reddy, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Minority communities.

Sources indicate that Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and C Rohin Reddy are the primary contenders for the Reddy quota. For the SC category, SA Sampath Kumar is a frontrunner, while Balaram Naik is being strongly considered for the ST post. Deliberations are reportedly ongoing to finalise a candidate for the Minority community.

Beyond party organisation, the leadership also held extensive discussions on filling vacant Corporation Chairman and member positions. It is understood that several MLAs may soon be appointed to head key government corporations.

"Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud dedicated nearly four days in Delhi specifically to conclude this organisational exercise and ensure all social equations are met," a senior party leader confirmed.

The final announcement of these appointments is expected shortly as the party seeks to strengthen its grassroots leadership ahead of upcoming administrative tasks.