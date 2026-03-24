Cong is true champion of BCs : Ponnam Prabhakar

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday alleged that both the BRS and BJP are “anti-BC,” asserting that the Congress remains the true champion of Backward Classes and weaker sections.

He was speaking at Gandhi Bhavan during the oath-taking ceremony of Shadnagar MLA Eerlapalli Shankar as chairman of the TPCC OBC Cell. The event was attended by TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Vakiti Srihari and others, along with senior leaders and party functionaries.

Congratulating Shankar, Prabhakar urged him to work in coordination with party leadership to ensure justice for weaker sections. He called for mobilising backward classes across all 33 districts and strengthening their voice within the party and government.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, the minister said that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state had drafted and passed legislation providing 42% reservations for Backward Classes, which has been forwarded to the President through the Governor.

He emphasised the need to continue the struggle at the national level to secure its implementation.

Prabhakar said that as a Member of Parliament, he had raised issues concerning Other Backward Classes (OBCs) across the country, including in New Delhi. He urged party leaders to organise meetings with representatives of weaker sections to ensure they receive their due entitlements.

Calling for unity, he appealed to Backward Classes across Telangana to rally behind the Congress while continuing the fight for their rights. “Both the BRS and BJP are staunchly anti-BC, while the Congress is committed to securing justice for all social groups,” he asserted.

Referring to findings from the caste survey, Prabhakar noted that education plays a key role in improving socio-economic status. He stressed the need to ensure access to quality education for children from weaker sections to achieve long-term empowerment.

The minister expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts, the Congress government would deliver on its promises and strengthen welfare measures for backward classes in the state.