Cong leader vents ire over suspension of Opposition MPs

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress Vice President Rekha Boyalapalli on Monday criticised the suspension of Opposition MPs for seeking a discussion on former Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane’s book, describing it as a threat to parliamentary democracy and national security. She said the issues raised in the memoir, including alleged political pressure on military decisions and interference in strategic autonomy, were of serious national importance. “The Army is a sacred institution that must remain above politics. Any attempt to silence debate on matters concerning defence endangers the nation,” she stated.

Rekha asserted that Rahul Gandhi sought a parliamentary discussion not for partisan reasons but to protect the dignity of the armed forces and ensure transparency in defence decision-making. “Citizens have the right to know whether professional military advice was ignored and whether national security was compromised due to political considerations,” she said.

Criticising the government’s response, she alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted with aggression instead of providing clarity, Amit Shah avoided the core issue, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained a silent spectator to the disruption. Suspending MPs, she added, was an attempt to evade accountability.