Cong leaders complained the DC BM Santhosh about the corruption of the previous DC Valluri Kranti
Highlights
The Congress party leaders handed over a petition to the current collector BM Santhosh at the collector's office today for the corruption of several land records in Jogulamba Gadwal district by Valluri Kranti, who worked as a collector in the previous TRS government.
State Congress spokesperson Master Shek sha wali Achari, former RDS Chairman Tanaga Sitaram Reddy, SC Cell District President Maddileti, Gadwal Town Congress President Isaac, Taluka Youth were present in the program.
