Cong leaders’ photos with MLA Bandla spark controversy

Gadwal : Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee (NHPS) District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar pointed out a controversy regarding the flex banners displayed during Women’s Day celebrations near the Gadwal MLA camp office. The banners, arranged under the leadership of MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s wife, Bandla Jyothi, featured Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s photo on one side and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s photo on the other. Though the event was not an official government programme, Minister Jupally attended it as a chief guest at the MLA’s invitation.

Kumar said that MLA Krishna Mohan’s contradictory stance has been ‘exposed.’ He recalled that a few months ago, the MLA had publicly stated that he had no connection with the Congress party and had even filed an anonymous complaint at the Gadwal Town Police Station against the unauthorized use of his photo in Congress banners. However, in contrast, his wife Bandla Jyothi personally arranged banners featuring prominent Congress leaders.

Ranjith questioned whether the MLA would now file a complaint against his own wife for using Congress leaders’ photos in the banners.

He further alleged that Minister Jupally was openly endorsing the statements of MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy and demanded that Jupally publicly clarify why he attended a private event at the MLA’s residence.