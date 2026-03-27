Cong leaders promise devpt of Bhadradri temple

Khammam: Congress leaders on Thursday claimed that the previous BRS government neglected the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple and promised substantial development under the current regime.

Speaking at a press conference in Koratlagudem village, Nelakondapalli mandal, in Palair constituency of the district, State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, along with DCC president Nuti Satyanarayana and former DCC president Puvvalla Durgaprasad, said that historic efforts by Ramadasu led to the construction of the Bhadrachalam temple despite numerous hardships. He alleged that the previous BRS government failed to take care of the temple. He said the current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with State ministers, is set to carry out phased development of the temple with an investment of Rs560 crore, based on public demand.

Criticising Telangana leaders like KTR and Kavitha, he said their visits to Khammam were mere “photo opportunities,” while real work remained undone. “The work that was not completed in the last ten years by BRS ministers is now being carried out effectively by three ministers of the current government,” he said.

He added that national highways, irrigation projects, education, and healthcare initiatives are being prioritized in Khammam district. Rao also claimed that the BRS government failed to issue ration cards during their tenure, whereas the Congress-led Indiramma scheme is now providing ration cards and supplies to the poor.