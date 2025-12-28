Cong leaders urge cadre to work hard for party

Kagaznagar: SeniorCongress leaders have called upon party leaders, workers, and supporters to work with greater enthusiasm to strengthen the Congress party and ensure that welfare schemes reach the people effectively.

State Library Chairman and District Observer Dr. Riyaz, District Congress Committee (DCC) President Atram Sugunakka, and Adilabad MLC Dande Vithal made the appeal while addressing the District Congress Party executive committee expansion meeting held at the MLC’s residence in the town on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that those who work hard with discipline and dedication within the party would be given due recognition. They urged party cadres to play an active role in ensuring that the welfare programmes being implemented by the Congress government under the leadership of the Chief Minister reach every eligible beneficiary.

Later, applications were received from interested leaders for various posts in the district executive committee.

Party leaders, workers, supporters and public representatives from across the district participated in the meeting, which witnessed an enthusiastic response.