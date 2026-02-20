Cong leaders’ wait for nominated posts to end by March 15: TPCC

Hyderabad: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that appointments to nominated posts would be made in the first week of March. He added that the issue relating to Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had been discussed and that the party high command would soon invite him for discussions.

He further stated that AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge would convene a meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy within the next two to three days to deliberate on the Rajya Sabha elections and finalise the two candidates to be nominated from Telangana.

TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in- charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan and Ministers met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi on Thursday. Kharge conducted a two-hour review meeting on the performance of the Congress government in Telangana and discussed several key issues concerning governance and party affairs.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that out of the six guarantees promised by the Congress, a majority have already been implemented. He stated that the government still has three years remaining in its term and expressed confidence that the party would return to power after fulfilling all its commitments.

He said the Congress high command congratulated the Telangana Cabinet on the results of the recent municipal elections, claiming that 80 per cent of the people expressed satisfaction with the government’s performance.

Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had borrowed Rs.8 lakh crore during his tenure. He said the present government is implementing welfare schemes prudently with the available financial resources.

He stated that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enquired about the procedures and framework of the integrated schools initiative in Telangana. He added that while the state is leading in rice production, there is a need to promote other crops as well.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said Kharge offered suggestions on future priorities and that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. He noted that senior leaders heard the views of ministers and provided direction on various issues.

He further said that party posts would be filled by March 15 and asserted that the Congress would face future elections only after implementing all the promised guarantees.

He reiterated that 80 per cent of the electorate had blessed the Congress in the municipal elections and stated that Rahul Gandhi had sought details on various political and administrative matters, including the functioning of integrated schools and overall governance in the state.