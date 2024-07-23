Cong meeting on loan waiver in Warangal likely on July 28

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to invite him for the public meeting marking the ‘fulfillment’ of the promise made by the latter as part of ‘Warangal Declaration’ some two years back. This is part of the celebrations marking the fulfillment of farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh incorporated in the ‘Declaration’ and is likely to be held on July 28 (Sunday).

The party sources have confirmed that the meeting will be held by this month end and most likely on the planned date, as the Budget session continues. With the Chief Minister leaving on a 10-day tour programme to the USA in the first week of August, the party leadership has decided to encash the situation by inviting the party’s top leader and reminding the farmers of the State that Rahul Gandhi’s promise was kept, after Congress came to power.

While the Assembly session which begins on Tuesday continues for about 10 days, the party’s workforce will be busy mobilising the farmers to the public meeting targeting about 10 lakh. “Revanth Reddy has fulfilled the important purpose of his visit to Delhi by meeting Rahul Gandhi. Now it is confirmed that the top leader will be visiting the State, most probably next Sunday. While the MLAs will be busy in the Assembly, party workers like us will be on ground mobilising the participants to the grand public meeting,” explained a spokesperson.

Revanth Reddy was accompanied by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC incharge (Telangana) Deepa Dasmunshi during the meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Earlier the same team also met Priyanka Gandhi. Later during the day, Revanth and Bhatti along with MPs from Telangana also called on Mallikarjun Kharge, the AICC chief.