Cong playing minority appeasement card: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Monday accused the Congress of playing minority appeasement card.

Addressing the media here, he said the Congress forgoing its election symbol of cow and calf should opt for hand exposing its secular credentials. Opposing the Uniform Civil Code, speaking Pakistan's language on surgical strikes and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to grant citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan stands testimony to the Congress' secularism.

Prabhakar recalled Congress MP Raghul Gandhi's refusal to attend the ‘Prana Pratishta’ at Ayodhya since PM Narendra Modi performed it. However, even after that he did not visit Ayodhya. Besides, the party formed an electoral alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala and did not make any mention of its policy on illegally migrated Rohingyas in to the country for the same minority appeasement policy.

Terming the I.N.D.I.A alliance as a grouping of corrupt from the Opposition parties, he questioned the need to come up with a new name for the alliance, instead of UPA.

He demanded the State government to extend its guarantee of free bus travel to all women. "Hyderabad has become a cosmopolitan city; many woman from across the country come and stay in the city for employment and education purposes. The Aadhar-based free travel to women denies those working in the IT and other sectors in city.

"Prabhakar also he demanded an increase in the number of buses to ensure frequency is made available to increased commuters on account of the free bus travel scheme. He expressed confidence in the party winning 370 seats on its own in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. ‘Poll strategist Prashant Kishor admitted that the party would win 300 seats; it is only a matter of time that he would agree that BJP would win 370.