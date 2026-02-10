Cong spreading false allegations against Centre: BJP chief

Telangana State BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party, accusing them of spreading misinformation and levelling false allegations against the Central Government and BJP leaders in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Indur during the final day of campaigning for the municipal and corporation elections scheduled for February 11, Rao alleged that the Congress has adopted divisive politics to mislead the people of Telangana.

He charged that the Congress, along with its INDI Alliance partners, is attempting to incite regional sentiments by falsely claiming that the Centre discriminates against southern states. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Assam to Ahmedabad, people believe the nation is one and want to move forward with unity. Congress is trying to break this spirit,” Rao said.

Countering the Chief Minister’s repeated question of what the Centre has given to Telangana, Rao pointed out that in the last 11 years, the Central Government has allocated over Rs 12 lakh crores to the state. He emphasised that urban development in municipalities and corporations has been driven entirely by Central funds, citing schemes such as AMRUT, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He added that allocations under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions have significantly improved urban living standards.

Rao further detailed infrastructure projects initiated by the Centre, including Vande Bharat trains, railway station remodelling under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, and enhanced road‑rail connectivity. Essential services such as free ration rice, streetlights and drainage systems are being funded by the Centre, he said, questioning what the state government has contributed.

He accused the Congress government of diverting Central projects and funds exclusively to the Kodangal constituency while neglecting the rest of Telangana. He alleged that none of the Six Guarantees promised by Congress have been implemented, leaving farmers, students, women, and employees disappointed. Rao claimed that the failure to provide retirement benefits has led to the tragic suicides of 40 retired employees.

Highlighting the failures of both Congress and BRS, Rao said that Telangana has been pushed into debt, with rising corruption, land mafia activity, and crime. He alleged that Congress is resorting to smear campaigns against BJP leaders to counter the growing public support for the BJP. Later, addressing an election campaign meeting at Nirmal, Rao urged people to give the BJP a chance to provide good governance. He alleged that Congress, BRS, and MIM are working together through internal understandings for political gain, accusing them of provoking communities for vote‑bank politics. He assured voters that the BJP would deliver corruption‑free administration and comprehensive development, urging them to elect BJP candidates with a massive majority. Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri was also present at the press conference.