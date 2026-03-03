Cong women leaders from TG, AP seek party posts

Women leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to recognise their long-standing services to the party and provide suitable organisational positions.

The issues were raised during the joint Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana held at Vikarabad. Former MLA PM Kamalamma from Andhra Pradesh said that several senior leaders were being neglected despite years of dedicated service to the Congress party. She urged Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to ensure that experienced leaders are given appropriate roles within the organisation.

Kamalamma stated that senior leaders would be further motivated to work hard for the party if their contributions were acknowledged through responsible positions. She emphasised that loyalty and long-term commitment to the party should be duly recognised. Similarly, Telangana Mahila Congress president M Sunitha Rao appealed to Rahul Gandhi to encourage hardworking women leaders by assigning them suitable posts. She said many women leaders have been serving the party for decades with dedication but are yet to receive positions reflecting their efforts.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi advised the Andhra Pradesh leaders to focus on strengthening the party and preparing to win the next Assembly elections. When he asked when the party would return to power in Andhra Pradesh, leaders responded that they would strive to bring Congress back to power in the 2029 elections.