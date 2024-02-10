Live
Just In
Congress activates ‘War Room’ for Lok Sabha
Highlights
The Congress party appointed and deployed a 10-member office bearers for War Room of TPCC for ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
Hyderabad: The Congress party appointed and deployed a 10-member office bearers for War Room of TPCC for ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
PCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud informed that the AICC general secretary (Incharge Telangana) Deepa Dasmunshi has approved the office bearers for War Room. This will be led by Pavan Malladi as its Chairman, while Sandesh Singalkar, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Satish Manne, Santosh Rudra will be serving as Co-Chairmen. While Wasim Dasha and Aaron Mirza will be dealing with Training and Youth, Srikanth Kummari will be serving as analyst and Girija Shetkar and Naveen Pattem will be handling Social Media.
