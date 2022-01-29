Congress activists protest in Paleru, demands job notifications in Telangana

Tension mounted in Paleru after youth congress leaders staged a protest demanding the government to release job notifications in the state on Saturday. The youth Congress leaders from four mandals tried to lay siege to the MLA's camp office in Kusumanchi mandal.

They raised the slogans against the government during the protest. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the activists to police station.

Youth Congress chief secretary J Anjani said that separate has been achieved for water, funds and jobs for the people in the state. However, with the family rule, every thing has been stamped by the government.

The Chief Minister who made several promises to the people during the statehood movement has neither provided a job to every household nor released the job notifications in the state. He demanded the government to fill up 1.92 vacancies in the state and also provide Rs 3,016 unemployment allowance.

He said that Telangana government will face a defeat in the next elections and asked the unemployed youth not to get depressed and should fight for the jobs.