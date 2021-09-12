Congress alleges 2-BHK houses quality poor

Mahbubnagar: Anirudh Reddy, the TPCC secretary and Jadcherla constituency co-ordinator, on Saturday inspected the double bedroom houses near Yerra Gutta and demanded that the State government immediately allocate the houses to the beneficiaries.

The TPCC secretary said that even though the TRS government had promised to provide double bedrooms to the beneficiaries, till date not a single person in Jadcherla constituency received the houses.

He also said that though the government had completed 75 per cent works of double bedrooms in Jadcherla, the works were not of good quality and some houses did not have doors, windows or bathroom doors. Walls and roofs in some units were leaking and there were bushes all around the houses, and the drainage system was completely damaged, he criticised.

He questioned the delay in allocating the units to the beneficiaries. If the government decided to allocate them only after repairs, it would clearly show that they were wasting public money.

Reddy demanded to know the number of beneficiaries in Jadcherla and how many houses had the government sanctioned to the constituency till date.

He also demanded that the government keep its electoral promise of providing Rs 6 lakh to those whoever had a plot and willing to construct their own house.

"We want the government to immediately complete all the pending works and allocate the double bedrooms to the beneficiaries, or else we will take up a padayatra to Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad and will bend the government's neck until the beneficiaries get their houses," added the Congress leader.