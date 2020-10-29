Congress alleges irregularity in postal ballot voting in Dubbaka bypoll

Dubbaka Bypoll: While referring to incidences where officials on election duty for Dubbaka by-election allegedly forcing senior citizens to vote in favour of 'Car' symbol during their collection of the postal ballot, the Congress asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in the entire exercise.

In a letter addressed to Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), TPCC convenor, Election Commission Coordination Committee, G Niranjan pointed out that besides irregularities in maintaining schedule, the teams of officials on election duty were indulging in manipulation while collecting postal ballots. "A team collected the postal ballot from a very old-person of Congress family of Rayapole village. As his vision is weak, he expressed his intention to cast his vote in favour of 'Hand' symbol, but the team of officials cast it in favour of 'Car' symbol," he pointed out.

Niranjan also brought to notice that the ECI, CEO and Returning Officer who failed to provide list of voters under Postal Ballot category, but Returning Officer of Dubbaka Assembly Constituency has failed to follow due norms and appointed about 15 teams to collect the postal ballots without proper instructions. Moreover, on Wednesday, the teams collected the postal ballots from voters of some villages which are not part of the schedule. "A team of officials visited Rayapole, Ramsagar and Thammakkapally villages of Rayapole mandal which are not part of Wednesday's schedule, as prescribed by the Returning officer," he added.

The Congress leader demanded that a detailed inquiry into this incident should be conducted and the action should be initiated against the erring officials and order for the recollection of postal ballots in the presence of political parties or candidate's representative to have transparency in entire process of postal ballot voting.

Similarly in a letter to ECI, State BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged violation of postal ballot facility meant for senior citizens above 80 years. He alleged that Anganwadi workers were threatening voters to vote for TRS to ensure they continue to receive pension.