Congress almost wiped out: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said the Congress party has almost wiped out from the politics and the name of its party would remain in the history in future.

Taking a jibe at Congress party for failing to mobilise the support of the people even though its leader Rahul Gandhi was undemocratically disqualified from the Lok Sabha by the BJP government, Minister Jagadish Reddy said the grand old party had become a helpless in the country.

Jagadish Reddy on Monday took part in the BRS party's Aatmeeya Sammelanam programmes held at Gurrampodu mandal headquarters of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency and Angadipeta village of PA Palli mandal of Devarakonda Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, the BRS has entered the national politics aimed at extending all welfare and development programmes of the Telangana government across the country and exuded confidence that the BRS would emerge a strong force soon in the national politics.

He said the farmers from neighbouring States of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are purchasing the small pieces of land in Telangana for the benefit of Rythu Beema scheme.