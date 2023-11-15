Congress and BJP united to defeat KCR: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister Harish Rao said that there is no such thing as an agenda for the opposition parties and they are insulting the ruling party leaders with vulgar language. Addressing the Meet the Press programme organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists in Hyderabad, he said no one in the south has become the Chief Minister for the third time in a row, but KCR will create history by becoming the CM of the Telangana state for the third time.

He said there was no drought or curfew in the state during KCR's ten-year rule. He said that the state's wealth has increased, and Telangana is the fifth state in debt. He said that the wealth of the state will be further increased and distributed to the people. Special attention will be paid to infrastructure in Hyderabad.

He said that the Congress has completely failed to implement the five promises made in Karnataka. He said that they are not even giving the five hours of electricity there. He said that the trend of regional parties will continue in the country in the next elections. Allegations made by the Congress that there was corruption of lakhs of crores in the Kaleshwaram project are ridiculous.

After seeing the work done by KCR, people are going to vote for the BRS party again. Under the leadership of the CM, Hyderabad has been transformed into a global city. He reminded that the city has won the Green City International Award.

He said that the people swill teach the opposition leaders a lesson in the polling booths. He said that Congress and BJP have united in the state to defeat KCR, the son of Telangana. It is alleged that for those two parties, political interests are more important than the interests of the state. Congress has copied BRS manifesto. He said that Congress has a history of not fulfilling the promises made in the past.

He said that during the Congress regime, 30 per cent deliveries took place in government hospitals, but now it has reached 76 per cent. More than a thousand Gurukuls are providing quality education. He said that Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kit, KCR Bima and Rythu Bandhu announced in the election promises are being implemented.

He said that due to KCR's vision, there is no shortage of electricity in the state. He said that they have implemented 90 per cent of the promises made in their manifesto. He said that some other things were also done which were not mentioned in the manifesto. Six lakh new IT jobs were created during the 10-year rule of BRS.

90 thousand government jobs have been filled. We have one out of every three IT jobs in the country. He said that 24 lakh IT jobs have been created in the private sector. He said that Telangana has surpassed Punjab to become number one in rice production.