Congress and BRS boasting the Ieeja people: BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy

Gadwal: BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy has accused the Congress and BRS parties of deceiving the people of Aija urban mandal regarding the establishment of a degree college. He highlighted that while a new degree college was sanctioned in Devarakadra on June 21st in the joint Mahabubnagar district, two additional degree colleges were approved for the Kodangal constituency, the home constituency of the Telangana state chief minister, on July 9th. These include a women's degree college in Kodangal town and a new government degree college in the center.

BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy criticized the leaders of the Congress and BRS parties for their actions, stating that they are hindering the higher education opportunities for children from poor families in Aija urban mandal and nearby villages. Despite the two orders sanctioning the establishment of degree colleges in Devarakadra and Kodangal constituencies, he argues that these leaders are neglecting the educational needs of the people in Aija urban mandal. He emphasized that the thousands of votes from these areas should not be taken for granted and predicted that the people will express their dissatisfaction with these two parties in the upcoming local body elections.

BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy pointed out that Devarakadra, Kodangal, and Maddur towns have smaller populations compared to Aija. Despite this, degree colleges were sanctioned for these smaller towns while Aija, which has six junior colleges (1 Government, 1 Gurukula, 1 KGBV, and 3 private colleges), was overlooked. He demanded that orders for a Government Degree College and dormitory houses (post-matric hostels) for female students in Aija Town be granted by August 15th. He warned that if the sanction order is not issued by this date, the Bharatiya Janata Party will prepare for direct action and agitation starting from August 16th in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Jogulamba Gadwal District Bharatiya Janata Party President S. Ramachandra Reddy, along with Mandal Town Presidents Bingi Doddi Gopala Krishna and Narasimha Shetty, District Leaders Medi Konda Bheem Sen Rao and Uppala Venkatesh, General Secretaries Kampati Bhagat Reddy and Pradeep Swamy, and leaders Raghu, Veeresh Gaudu, and others, participated in this program.