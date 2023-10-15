  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress and CPI finalises alliance in Telangana

Congress and CPI finalises alliance in Telangana
x
Highlights

The Telangana Congress and CPI parties have reportedly entered into a poll alliance to fight the upcoming Assembly elections combined in the Telangana State

The Telangana Congress and CPI parties have reportedly entered into a poll alliance to fight the upcoming Assembly elections combined in the Telangana State.

The Congress has agreed to allot two seats of Chennur and Kothagudem Assembly Constituencies to the CPI to contest elections as an alliance partner.

The Congress party was holding talks with CPM leaders also to arrive at a consensus on seat sharing in the assembly election. Leaders said that the two parties are positive to fight elections jointly and a decision will come out in this regard in a day or two.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X