Congress and CPI finalises alliance in Telangana

The Telangana Congress and CPI parties have reportedly entered into a poll alliance to fight the upcoming Assembly elections combined in the Telangana State.

The Congress has agreed to allot two seats of Chennur and Kothagudem Assembly Constituencies to the CPI to contest elections as an alliance partner.

The Congress party was holding talks with CPM leaders also to arrive at a consensus on seat sharing in the assembly election. Leaders said that the two parties are positive to fight elections jointly and a decision will come out in this regard in a day or two.