Live
- Podem Veeraiah as the candidate of Bhadrachalam assembly from the Congress party
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
Just In
Congress and CPI finalises alliance in Telangana
Highlights
The Telangana Congress and CPI parties have reportedly entered into a poll alliance to fight the upcoming Assembly elections combined in the Telangana State
The Telangana Congress and CPI parties have reportedly entered into a poll alliance to fight the upcoming Assembly elections combined in the Telangana State.
The Congress has agreed to allot two seats of Chennur and Kothagudem Assembly Constituencies to the CPI to contest elections as an alliance partner.
The Congress party was holding talks with CPM leaders also to arrive at a consensus on seat sharing in the assembly election. Leaders said that the two parties are positive to fight elections jointly and a decision will come out in this regard in a day or two.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS