Live
- Supreme Court comes down heavily on AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi High Court
- Uber announces $7 bn share buyback as ride-hailing, food delivery biz recovers
- TN Assembly adopts resolution against ‘One Nation, One election’
- India’s 16th Finance Commission holds first meeting
- Ph.D awarded to Visarapu Malathi
- Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs
- British Council Unveils GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students Across Diverse Disciplines
- Nawaz Sharif not taking a back seat in politics: Maryam Nawaz
- Rakshit Atluri, Komalee's beautiful Godavari Love Story Sasivadane releasing world wide in theatres on April 5th
- Bandi Saroj Kumar’s Parakramam set for Summer release
Just In
Congress announces candidates for Rajya sabha elections from Telangana
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates from Telangana, giving an opportunity to Renuka Chaudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates from Telangana, giving an opportunity to Renuka Chaudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav. Anil Kumar Yadav, the son of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, will be making his entry into the House of Elders. Anil Kumar Yadav's selection for Rajya Sabha has come as a surprise to many, as he has garnered attention for his exceptional work. The Congress leadership has given him this opportunity under the Youth Congress quota.
In addition to the candidates from Telangana, Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Chandrasekhar have been selected as Rajya Sabha candidates from Karnataka, while Ashok Singh has been chosen from Madhya Pradesh. The official nominations for all these candidates will take place tomorrow (Thursday).
An excited Anil Kumar Yadav expressed his gratitude towards the Congress leader for selecting him as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Telangana. He addressed the media after the announcement and stated that he never expected such an opportunity in his life. Being a young man, Anil Kumar Yadav feels honored to have been given this chance by the Rajya Sabha.