Congress announces candidates for Rajya sabha elections from Telangana

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates from Telangana, giving an opportunity to Renuka Chaudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav. Anil Kumar Yadav, the son of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, will be making his entry into the House of Elders. Anil Kumar Yadav's selection for Rajya Sabha has come as a surprise to many, as he has garnered attention for his exceptional work. The Congress leadership has given him this opportunity under the Youth Congress quota.

In addition to the candidates from Telangana, Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Chandrasekhar have been selected as Rajya Sabha candidates from Karnataka, while Ashok Singh has been chosen from Madhya Pradesh. The official nominations for all these candidates will take place tomorrow (Thursday).

An excited Anil Kumar Yadav expressed his gratitude towards the Congress leader for selecting him as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Telangana. He addressed the media after the announcement and stated that he never expected such an opportunity in his life. Being a young man, Anil Kumar Yadav feels honored to have been given this chance by the Rajya Sabha.