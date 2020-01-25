Congress bags majority seats in Yadadri Municipality
Hyderabad: Putting brakes to TRS swing in Telangana municipal elections 2020, the Congress party has won majority seats in the Yadadri Municipality of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.
The newly formed district has a total of 12 wards, in which the Congress and its alliance has won the majority of the seats. On the counting day, the Congress won 8 seats, TRS 3 seats, and Independent in 1 seat.
After the formation of Telangana state, the TRS government has initiated major development projects in Yadadri. Now, the Congress winning majority seats in this Municipality has become a hot topic in state politics.
