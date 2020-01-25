Top
Congress bags majority seats in Yadadri Municipality

Highlights

Putting brakes to TRS swing in Telangana municipal elections 2020, the Congress party has won majority seats in the Yadadri Municipality of Yadadri...

Hyderabad: Putting brakes to TRS swing in Telangana municipal elections 2020, the Congress party has won majority seats in the Yadadri Municipality of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The newly formed district has a total of 12 wards, in which the Congress and its alliance has won the majority of the seats. On the counting day, the Congress won 8 seats, TRS 3 seats, and Independent in 1 seat.

After the formation of Telangana state, the TRS government has initiated major development projects in Yadadri. Now, the Congress winning majority seats in this Municipality has become a hot topic in state politics.

