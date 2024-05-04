Congress better have ‘snake egg’ as its electoral symbol: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman dismissed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's ‘donkey eggs’ campaign and suggested his party can better have ‘snake eggs’ as its electoral symbol. Addressing media here on Friday, he demanded the chief minister show his sincerity in bringing to logical conclusion the corruption in Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and 'note for vote' cases, rather than using phone tapping case as a weapon for political ends.

He took serious exception to the CM hatching a conspiracy to earn political dividends in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by creating a conflicting environment between pro and anti-reservation groups. Terming it irresponsible conduct on the part of a CM to stoke conflict and divide people, he said the chief minister was continuing his false propaganda, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifying that they support reservations.

Further, people could see how the Congress party is pushing its false propaganda against BJP by creating fake videos, he said, asking why the Congress is not taking action against those responsible for circulating fake videos. He highlighted that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had opposed the Mandal Commission report for providing 27 per cent reservations for BCs, insisting that reservations should be implemented based on economic criteria rather than caste.