Congress-BRS Betrayed Telangana, BJP Will Deliver: Dr. K. Laxman

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and OBC Morcha National President Dr. K. Laxman declared that the people of Telangana are ready to reject the Congress and BRS, and embrace the BJP’s vision of development and accountability.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of resorting to baseless attacks on the BJP out of frustration, sensing imminent defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Dr. Laxman criticized the Congress government for failing to implement any of its pre-election guarantees during its two-year rule. “From crop damage to student fee reimbursements, every promise has been broken. Higher education is being abandoned midway, and law and order has collapsed under the rise of drug and gun culture,” he said.

He alleged that Congress and BRS are colluding to protect each other’s corruption, citing inaction on the Kaleshwaram project despite clear evidence of irregularities. “They have turned governance into a family affair, and the people are tired of their deception,” he added.

Highlighting the Modi government’s contributions, Dr. Laxman said Telangana received Rs 12 lakh crore in central funds over 10 years, compared to meager allocations under UPA. He listed major infrastructure and welfare projects: Rs 1.15 lakh crore for highways, Rs 7,600 crore for railways, Rs 1,400 crore for ESI Medical College, AIIMS Bibinagar, IIT Hyderabad, and Rs 6,000 crore for Ramagundam fertilizer plant.

He condemned Congress leaders for allegedly making divisive remarks to woo Muslim voters, questioning whether Congress remains a national party or has become a sectarian force. “They talk about graveyards, not about roads, houses, or the missing idol of Peddamma temple,” he said.

Calling for a “double engine government,” Dr. Laxman urged Jubilee Hills voters to reject Congress and BRS and support the BJP for a corruption-free, development-driven future.