Congress cadre in Telangana can start celebrations now: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Upbeat over exit polls, Congress' Telangana President A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the "feudal rule" in the state will come to an end on December 3.

He, however, said that the Congress workers need not wait till December 3 for victory celebrations, and they can celebrate from Thursday night itself.

Revanth Reddy was talking to media persons in Kamareddy after the polling concluded for 119-member Assembly.

He said the fact that BRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, did not come before the media like in 2018 showed that he has admitted defeat.

He said all exit polls predicted that Congress will come to power, though they differ on the number of seats.

Noting that instead of KCR, his son and party Working President K.T. Rama Rao or KTR addressed the media and threatened those who conducted exit polls, Revanth Reddy said: "He asked the agencies which conducted polls whether they will apologise if they go wrong on December 3. I am asking KTR if they prove correct, will he apologise."

He also predicted that the BRS will not cross 25 seats. He alleged that KCR and his family always looked down on people and treated them as slaves and thought they would always remain in power with ill-gotten money.

He claimed that KCR shifted to Kamareddy due to fear of defeat and the people have demonstrated their political consciousness.

Revanth Reddy, however, said the Congress will be humble even in its victory and will restore democracy in the state.

"Those who won are not kings and those who lost are not slaves. Victory or defeat is common in democracy," he said.

The Congress leader said unlike KCR, who "suppressed democratic values", the Congress will treat the opposition with respect.

He said both the ruling and main opposition parties have a key role and responsibilities in democracy. He promised that the government will promote debate in the Assembly and take the views of the opposition into consideration.

Assuring that Congress will run the government in a transparent manner, he said all sections of the people will have freedom and will get social justice.

Replying to a query, he said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will hold a meeting and take a decision on the leader as per the directions of the central leadership of the party.

Revanth Reddy said his role will be decided by the party.