Live
Just In
Congress cadres soak in celebrations
Warangal: Celebrations broke out in the erstwhile Warangal district with two women leaders Konda Surekha (Warangal East) and Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka (Mulugu), were inducted into the Telangana State Cabinet on Thursday.
The Congress cadres led by TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash distributed sweets to the people, celebrating Konda Surekha’s induction into the Council of Ministers.
The followers of the Konda couple – Surekha and Muralidhar Rao - burst firecrackers. Prakash expressed confidence that the Minister for Women and Child Welfare Surekha will take care of the underdeveloped Warangal East constituency. In Mulugu, the Congress cadres were elated over the success of their leader Seethakka.
Meanwhile, Padmashali Employee Association State president Eaga Venkateshwarlu, general secretary Teeramdas Yadagiri, Warangal district president Kodam Ravi Prakash and general secretary Margam Dharmadev who greeted Konda Surekha and Seethakka.
The leaders urged the ministers to pursue the government in resolving several pending issues of the employees such PRC, DA etc.