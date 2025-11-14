Congress candidate Naveen Yadav secures victory in Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has emerged victorious in the Jubilee Hills by-election, defeating BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.

Yadav, who had previously contested from this constituency twice without success, has demonstrated his political strength this time, securing a majority of over 25,000 votes.

Celebrations erupted as Yadav raised the Congress flag at Jubilee Hills Adda, marking a significant moment for the party in the region. His decisive win signals a potential shift in voter sentiment, paving the way for a renewed focus on local issues.