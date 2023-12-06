Congress celebrates with spiritual fervour

Rangareddy: In a symbolic gesture of gratitude, Congress devotees, led by Youth Congress State General Secretary Ande Mohan, offered a unique tribute at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Janampet. Chanting the fervent slogan, the devotees marked their celebration of Veerlapalli Shankar’s triumph as the Shadnagar MLA.

Under the leadership of Mohan numerous Congress party members gathered at the temple to express their gratitude. A ritual involving the beating of 101 coconuts unfolded in the temple premises as a symbolic act of respect and celebration.

This ritual was accompanied by heartfelt wishes for the continued success and develpment of Veerlapalli Shankar, who secured victory with the people’s support. Ande Mohan, who played a pivotal role in Veerlapalli Shankar’s electoral success, personally participated in the coconut-beating ceremony along with fellow Congress workers. Speaking on the occasion, Ande Mohan emphasised the importance of Shankar’s dedication and commitment to the welfare of the people.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and enthusiasm as Congress devotees expressed their happiness, attributing Shankar’s victory to the divine intervention of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Notable leaders, including Mubarak Ali Khan, Kittu Kadiala, Sai Kumar, Pradeep Laddu, Narendra Ganesh, Siddu Naveen, Raykala Srikanth, Ganesh Shiva Teja, and others, actively participated in this unique celebration at the Janampet Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.